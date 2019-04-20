Spring book sale at MML

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Friends of the Maplewood Library is holding its annual spring book sale on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — entry on Sunday is via the parking lot only.

A wide-ranging selection of books will be available on a variety of subjects, plus DVDs, CDs and audiobooks. On Sunday a bag supplied by Friends can be filled with the buyer’s choice of books and more. Maplewood Memorial Library is located at 51 Baker St. For more information, call 973-762-4136.