An evening of poetry in SO

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Award-winning poets Brenda Shaughnessy and Craig Teicher will launch the first season of Watershed Literary Events, sponsored by the Department of Cultural Affairs in South Orange, with a reading of their work on Friday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at the Skate House, near the South Orange Duck Pond in Meadowland Park. The reading will be followed by an audience question-and-answer session, light refreshments and a book signing period.

Shaughnessy, who was born in Japan and grew up in Southern California, is the author of five volumes of poetry, including “The Octopus Museum,” just released in March by Knopf. Her 2012 collection “Our Andromeda” was a New York Times’ 100 Notable Book, and a finalist for the Griffin International Prize and the Kingsley Tufts Prize. She’s the recipient of a 2018 Literature Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters and a 2013 Guggenheim Foundation Fellowship. Her poems have appeared in Best American Poetry, The Nation, The New Yorker, The Paris Review, Poetry Magazine, The Yale Review and elsewhere. She is an associate professor of English and creative writing at Rutgers University-Newark.

Teicher is the author of three books of poems: “The Trembling Answers,” which won the 2018 Lenore Marshall Poetry Prize from the Academy of American Poets, “To Keep Love Blurry” and “Brenda Is in the Room and Other Poems,” winner of the Colorado Prize for Poetry. His first collection of essays, “We Begin in Gladness,” was published by Graywolf in 2018. Teicher is also the editor of Once and For All: The Best of Delmore Schwartz, and serves as a poetry editor for The Literary Review. He writes about books for many publications, including The New York Times Book Review, The LA Times and NPR.

The married poets live with their children in Verona.

Watershed Literary Events will host four readings per year and will feature both established and emerging New Jersey writers working in a variety of mediums. A watershed describes an area of land made up of small streams and rivers that all flow into the same larger body of water; it also suggests a turning point.

“Our name reflects South Orange’s desire, as part of the Rahway River Watershed, to draw on the rich and diverse sources of literary talent in our communities to create a greater, more exciting shared experience from them,” said Theresa Burns, a local poet and member of the South Orange Arts Advisory Committee.

“We are also undergoing a watershed moment of sorts,” said Sandy Martiny, director of cultural affairs for the township. “As the Baird Center for Recreational and Cultural Affairs is completely renovated over the next few years, we want to continue to offer our residents, and those of neighboring villages, a variety of arts classes, events, workshops and exhibitions, including spoken word events like Watershed. We’re looking to create a sort of moveable feast of the arts for our towns.”