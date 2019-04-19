Roosevelt MS to present ‘The Addams Family’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Roosevelt Middle School will present its annual spring musical, “The Addams Family Jr.,” on Friday, April 26, and Saturday, April 27, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 28, at 2 p.m. at the school, located at 36 Gilbert Place.

The musical centers around creator Charles Addams’ quirky and macabre family: Gomez, Morticia, Pugsley, Wednesday, Uncle Fester, Grandma and their butler Lurch. The Addams Family originally appeared in a comic strip and a wildly popular television program in the ’60s that spawned a blockbuster movie in 1991 and a sequel in 1993. The Broadway show opened in 2010 and is still on tour to this day. An animated movie is set for release in October.

In the show, Wednesday Addams is in love with Lucas, a decidedly “normal” young man compared to the idiosyncrasies and peculiarities of the Addamses. She invites Lucas and his parents over for dinner without initially telling her parents, Morticia and Gomez. What ensues next is a series of bizarre incidents, comic misunderstandings and lots of laughs.

The show’s cast features: Giancarlo Minervino as Gomez, Leah Munoz as Morticia, Madison Gough as Wednesday, Chester Koch as Pugsley, Gus Peterson as Lucas, Shane Donagher as Fester, Eloise Lemos as Grandma, Delia Kravits as Alice, Carlos Henriquez as Mal and Andrew Strom as Lurch.

For more information and/or questions, contact the production team at rmstheater@westorangeschools.org. Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door with cash.