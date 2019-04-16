SeniorStudio begins 4th year in Maplewood

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Beginning its fourth year of sponsorship by the township of Maplewood, SeniorStudio is an innovative program that includes eight weeks of formal studio art lessons with a curriculum specially created for seniors, culminating in a final project and a specially curated trip to Newark Museum.

“This has been a highly successful, well-run program. This year’s spring semester classes, as in the past, were completely filled, a clear indication of senior interest in this program,” said Melissa Mancuso, Maplewood director of community services, which funds the free program to local seniors.

“When we ran the first SeniorStudio class, we worried that not enough students would sign but we had a full class. Now, as we start our 10th and 11th classes in Maplewood, the program has developed a core of students continuing each year, some now participating in their fifth class,” Maplewood resident Dan Kaslow, who created and administers the program, said. “But, we are still glad that new students continue to enter the program, often through word-of-mouth from other students.”

Students will focus this spring on improving their drawing skills, as well as learning a new technique, impasto, which is a process of laying paint thickly so that it stands out from a surface. The classes will be led by professional artist Lorena Vera, who is now entering her third year as SeniorStudio arts educator.

Photos Courtesy of Dan Kaslow