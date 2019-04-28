Maplewood Glee Club spring concert

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Maplewood Glee Club will hold its spring concert Sunday, May 5, at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph Church, 767 Prospect St. in Maplewood. The upcoming concert, “Happy Together,” is full of songs about happiness, joy and fun. Songs will include “Happy Together,” “Feelin’ Groovy,” “Smile,” Pharrell Williams’ “Happy,” Monty Python’s “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” and many other tunes that you’ll know and love. As always, singing along is encouraged … because you know it makes you happy!

The concert will also feature the award-winning a cappella group, Unaccompanied Minors, from Columbia High School in Maplewood, as well as the talented winners of the Glee Club’s annual high school music scholarships.

The Maplewood Glee Club is North Jersey’s longest-running, sweetest-sounding men’s chorus, with members from all over Essex County and beyond. For ticket information, visit www.maplewoodgleeclub.org.