Township to partner with 1978 for two interactive events

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The township of Maplewood will sponsor two interactive events at the 1978 Maplewood Art Center, located at 1978 Springfield Ave. in Maplewood.

Beginning in October, Maplewood will give a new twist to Inktober, a worldwide phenomenon which invites anyone anywhere to create a drawing based on a one-word “prompt” issued for each day of the month by project creator Jake Parker. Prompts from past years include whale, tasty, thunder, chicken, dizzy, and scores of other random and evocative words.

Taking this idea one step further, the walls of 1978 Art Center will be transformed into a giant sketchbook on which the public will be invited to use their imagination and draw whatever the day’s prompt calls to mind to create a true communitywide art project. Inktober at 1978 runs throughout the month of October and is open to everyone regardless of age, ability or interest.

Immediately following Inktober will be “Coaction: A Collaborative Art Experiment.” This art experiment brings together local artists to showcase what happens when artists collaborate. Is the resulting piece greater than a single creator? Does it transcend the individual vision? Local artists are invited to work in groups of two or more and submit a proposal to have their project included in the exhibit. Work for this exhibit will be on the theme of “Love in the Time of Resistance.” During the course of this exhibit, visitors will be invited to collaborate on a community art project in the gallery. The call for artists and more details can be found at www.goodcrowdevents.com/coaction-call-for-artists.

For more information about these exciting events and other activities at the 1978 Maplewood Art Center, visit www.maplewoodartsandculture.org.