West Orange Arts Council presents ‘A Collage Exhibition’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council will present “A Collage Exhibition” from Sept. 14 through Oct. 27 at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road. An opening reception will be Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Local artists exhibiting include Carol Black-Lemon, Marina Carreira, Virginia Carroll, Saleena Chapple, Nancy Collings, Irene Dunsavage,Maria Estrela, Ellen Hark, Mary Howe, Carol Jenkins, Lucerne Labidou, Cansuela Lawrence, Lena Medeiros, Patricia Mitrano, Amelia Panico, Kay Reese and Lisa Suss.

Gallery hours are Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. When Luna Stage performances start, the gallery will be open 90 minutes prior to performances when volunteers are available.

For more information, visit www.woarts.org.

Photos Courtesy of WOAC