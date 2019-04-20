Artist jumps back into creating … thanks to arts center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — After a six-year hiatus from creating art, Rosario D’Rivera has filled the entire West Orange Arts Center with her paintings and drawings, bringing her bright colors and Cuban culture to Valley Road. “Introspection,” the exhibit on display until Sunday, April 28, marks D’Rivera’s first jump back into the art world after the loss of her mother and it was inspired by another show that the WOAC hosted a few months ago.

“After my mom died I just didn’t want to paint,” D’Rivera said in an interview with the West Orange Chronicle at the show’s reception on April 13. “I was in a funk, and I got the invite to Alberto Hernandez’s show and I decided to check it out. And it got stirred back up again. I struck up a conversation with him and was inspired by the colors and then went home and painted.”

Much of the work in the show is from D’Rivera’s “unfinished” portfolio of pieces that she had started but never finished. She pulled the portfolio out again and got to work, using paint, markers, colored pencils and tiles to create some of the pieces on display on the WOAC.

D’Rivera said her mother was her mentor and had instilled her love of art in her.

“Music and art have always been in my family,” she said. “She loved the arts. Art and music was important in our family. She wasn’t an artist professionally, but she was at home and that had a big influence on me.”

D’Rivera was born in Cuba and moved with her family to the Bronx in 1968, later moving to New Jersey. Her brother is Paquito D’Rivera, a Grammy Award-winning Latin jazz saxophonist who performed at the show’s reception. Her own background has had a big influence on her art, according to Rosario D’Rivera.

“I attempted to do more monochromatic work and I just couldn’t do it,” she said, referring to the bright colors and patterns often found in Cuban art. “I can’t. It has to be colorful, it’s just part of my culture.”

Rosario D’Rivera has 55 pieces hanging in the WOAC, but picking a favorite is impossible for her.

“It’s like asking a mother to pick a favorite child,” she joked. “I’ll sit down to start a piece and it just goes on. The ones that are very detailed took about eight months to make.”

When she’s not painting, the artist runs Snack Shack cafe at the Englewood Picnic Area from April to October, and frequents craft and music shows to sell her art. Now that she’s back in the swing of making art after a long break, she feels different.

“It’s different now, I have a different perspective on it,” D’Rivera said. “I want to open space for new things. I’m happy the muse is back.”

Photos by Amanda Valentovic