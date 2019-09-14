SOPAC gains $10,000 grant for its education programs

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Performing Arts Center received a major grant in the amount of $10,000 from the Provident Bank Foundation to support its education programs, including dance residencies at the South Orange and Maplewood middle schools; music residencies in the Orange School District; school performances for thousands of young students in the region; and “Inspired Minds,” an annual juried art show for Essex County high school students.

SOPAC was selected to receive the grant based on its successful ongoing programming that brings arts experiences to students. The grant helps the South Orange-Maplewood School District bring professional dance instruction to middle-schoolers and brings continuity and sequential instruction to the core curriculum. The 2019-20 residency will be conducted by AileyDance Kids, the educational wing of the world-renowned Alvin Ailey Dance Company of New York. The music residency in Orange supports a professional teaching artist in the classroom to assist the teacher with personal coaching and attention to individual students. With this additional instruction the students can make greater strides in their technical abilities on classical music instruments. The grant will also help support school field trips to performances at SOPAC that focus on literacy, science, inspirational biographies and more. “Inspired Minds” provides high school artists the professional experience of a juried show, an exhibition in the Herb and Milly Iris Gallery at SOPAC, and a chance to sell their work.

“This grant from the Provident Bank Foundation will help us bring more arts programming to our young people,” SOPAC acting Executive Director Dee Billia said. “The children are inspired by their arts experiences and studies show that interaction with the arts is key to an enhanced learning experience in all areas. We are extremely grateful to the Provident Bank Foundation for supporting this vital programming for the children.”

SOPAC received the check during a presentation on Sept. 4 in the center’s lobby. Presenting the check were Jane Kurek, executive director of the Provident Bank Foundation, and Michael Petrucci, vice president of Market Manager Provident Bank. Accepting from SOPAC were Billia; Director of Development Ruth Zamoyta; Associate Director of Development Shana Baer; and Director of Community Engagement Linda Beard.

“The Provident Bank Foundation is honored to help further initiatives that are making a difference in the lives of residents in our local area,” Kurek said. “We are pleased to support organizations that contribute to a sense of community and offer a diverse set of programs that make people healthier, happier and safer.”