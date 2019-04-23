CHS students complete cross-content project

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School physics teacher Allan Tumolillo, who heads the school’s robotics program, teamed up with CHS art teacher Curtis Grayson to have their students create five new robots.

While the robotics students created the actual robots, students from Grayson’s Art 2 class were given the estimated measurements of the robots and were split into groups to create, design fabricate a lightweight, durable, aesthetic design.

Students learned valuable skills during this project, which took more than three months to complete, such as key problem solving, critical thinking, team building, selecting leadership and delegating responsibility to meet a common goal.

“Students actually said at the beginning they didn’t have any interest in the project until they saw it begin to take shape,” Grayson said. “As I explained to my students, this project will be bigger than us. It will serve as marketing and advertising for the robotics program, for the district and for the art program at Columbia High School.”

Photos Courtesy of Curtis Grayson