Author to celebrate new book at WOPL

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Author Donna Baier Stein will deliver a presentation and book signing on Sunday, May 19, at 2 p.m. at West Orange Public Library, 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave. Celebrate the release of “Scenes From The Heartland” with the author.

Stein drew inspiration from the art of Thomas Hart Benton and her book is being released just ahead of the renowned painter’s 130th birthday. Stein’s parents were given one of Benton’s early lithographs, which now hangs in her office. She researched the painting and let her imagination run wild as she wrote short stories based on that piece of art and others by Benton. Benton’s work, also featured in a permanent exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, depicts America’s rich culture and a cross-section of ordinary people — farmers, bankers, dancehall girls, steelworkers — which Stein believes is especially important in today’s world.