WOAC to hold several events this May

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Center will host several events this May at its gallery, 551 Valley Road in West Orange.
- The Mother’s Day Gift Boutique will be Saturday, May 4, from noon to 4 p.m. Purchase unique handcrafted gifts made by local artists for that special someone in your life, and enjoy a treat while shopping in a creative environment.
- The art show “Pop Geometric,” by Carlos Mateu, will run from May 4 through June 1. There will be a reception on Saturday, May 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. Mateu fuses elements of cubism with realism, surrealism and mysticism to reflect the Afro Cuban life and religions, memories of Cuba, and life in the United States.
- WOAC will hold a Creative Connection collage-making workshop on Saturday, May 18, from noon to 3 p.m. This workshop is free for WOAC members and charged for non-members.
- Join the Life Drawing Brunch Club on Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. for some live model figure drawing; this is an open studio event with no instruction. Admission is charged and includes a model fee, refreshments and some supplies.
For more information, visit www.WOArts.org or contact info@woarts.org.
