WOAC to hold several events this May

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Center will host several events this May at its gallery, 551 Valley Road in West Orange.

The Mother’s Day Gift Boutique will be Saturday, May 4, from noon to 4 p.m. Purchase unique handcrafted gifts made by local artists for that special someone in your life, and enjoy a treat while shopping in a creative environment.

The art show “Pop Geometric,” by Carlos Mateu, will run from May 4 through June 1. There will be a reception on Saturday, May 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. Mateu fuses elements of cubism with realism, surrealism and mysticism to reflect the Afro Cuban life and religions, memories of Cuba, and life in the United States.

WOAC will hold a Creative Connection collage-making workshop on Saturday, May 18, from noon to 3 p.m. This workshop is free for WOAC members and charged for non-members.

Join the Life Drawing Brunch Club on Sunday, May 19, from 2 to 5 p.m. for some live model figure drawing; this is an open studio event with no instruction. Admission is charged and includes a model fee, refreshments and some supplies.

For more information, visit www.WOArts.org or contact info@woarts.org.