LMS to present ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Liberty Middle School will present its annual spring musical, “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” on Thursday, May 2, and Friday, May 3, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, at 1 p.m. at the school, 1 Kelly Drive. In addition to the regular performances, there will be a special free performance for senior citizens on Wednesday, May 1, at 9 a.m.

With hits songs like “Be Our Guest” and the title theme song, the show is sure to keep audiences engaged throughout. This play is acceptable for all ages.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.