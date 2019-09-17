WOAC collage exhibition draws varied interest and new visitors

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The new collage exhibition at the West Orange Arts Center on Valley Road transformed the walls into a multidimensional, story-filled space with an engaging and alluring mix of materials, textures, fabrics, paper and paint. Dozens of artists and art lovers attended the recent artist reception on Saturday, Sept. 14, and met the artists.

The list of local artists include Carol Black-Lemon, Marina Carreira, Virginia Carroll, Saleena Chapple, Nancy Collings, Alicia Flynn Cotter, Irene Dunsavage, Maria Estrela, Ellen Hark, Kathleen Heron, Mary Howe, Carol Jenkins, Lucerne Labidou, Cansuela Lawrence, Lena Medeiros, Patricia Mitrano, Frank Niccoletti, Amelia Panico, Linda Parker, Kay Reese, Patricia Ritchie, Heidi Sanfilippo, Deneise Smith and Lisa Suss.

The WOAC’s collage workshops, where several of the pieces on display were created, will be continuing through the fall on the third Wednesday of each month.

“We committed to collage workshops at the West Orange Arts Center as a way to build community and provide a creative outlet for artists and soon-to-be-artists,” said Black-Lemon, who has been facilitating collage sessions with Smith.

“It’s a creative, fun, inventive way to assemble a variety of media together to tell a story,” Smith said.

The exhibit runs through Oct. 27 at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road, West Orange. Gallery hours are Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. When Luna Stage performances start, the gallery will be open 90 minutes prior to performances when volunteers are available. For more information, visit www.woarts.org.