WOHS senior begins his road to filmmaking greatness

WEST ORANGE, NJ — A year after West Orange High School senior Truman Segal dreamed up the idea for the five-minute film he calls “Uninspired,” he and his team of actors and producers have taken home nine student film awards. The film, shot over a few days last summer around the South Mountain Reservation, was a medalist at the 2019 New Jersey Thespian Festival, the winner of the New Jersey Governor’s Award in Arts Education and won Best Narrative Film at the 2019 Count Basie Teen & College Film Festival.

Written, directed and produced by Segal, the film stars fellow WOHS students Joe Nalieth, Erin Arnold and Matthew Schwartz, with production help from Nalieth, Clare Cunningham, Kayleigh Arnold, Litzy Reyes-Polanco and 2018 WOHS graduate Madeline Machado. The original score was composed by 2018 WOHS graduate Thomas Hughes and Livingston High School student Jacob Wasserman served as director of photography.

“The other films I’ve made were a little longer, so I wanted to make something a little shorter,” Segal said in a phone interview with the West Orange Chronicle on April 21. “I was also looking to do something in black and white.”

“Uninspired” tells the story of a writer, played by Erin Arnold, who goes insane while trying to come up with an ending for her pulp gangster story. The female lead was written for Erin Arnold, who has been Segal’s friend since second grade.

“Erin has been asking to be in something for a long time, but I never had a part for a female lead. So when I wrote this I was like, ‘OK, Erin, here you go!’” Segal said, adding that he often works with Nalieth on his projects. “Almost everything I’ve done has been with Joe. He’s a great actor and an even better producer.”

The search to fill the part that Schwartz eventually played took longer, with a couple of actors turning it down. Nalieth eventually introduced Schwartz and Segal and the shoot began at the end of the 2018 school year. It was the first time Segal directed someone he didn’t know.

“It was a little awkward at first, as I had never directed somebody I wasn’t close to before, but we shot with Matt like two days after I met him and we’ve been super close friends ever since,” Segal said in an email to the Chronicle on April 21. “He might even give my favorite performance in the film; he’s just got such a comedic essence to him. He and Joe bring these nothing characters to life.”

There are no film production classes at WOHS, so Segal has taught himself the movie-making ropes in the projects he’s created. He, Nalieth, Schwartz, Cunningham and Reyes-Polanco take an advanced theater class together, and he and Kayleigh Arnold take a broadcast/TV production class together. But aside from some help from a few teachers, the film was produced outside the classroom and was part of Segal’s application to Emerson College’s media arts production program, where Segal will be starting classes in the fall.

“My dad worked in TV for a long time; there’s been an Emmy sitting in our house from when he worked on ‘Inside the NFL,’” Segal said in a phone interview on April 21 about how he got into filmmaking. “So that really pushed me in the direction of making movies.”

Segal has other projects in the works, including another short film on which he just wrapped production called “The Lover’s Manifesto, or a Thesis on the Proceedings or Non-Proceedings of Love in Student Government,” about the politics of a high school student government.

“It’s short, sweet and much different than anything else I’ve done. That should be releasing this summer,” he said. “I also produced one that I didn’t write or direct, ‘Well Done,’ which is around seven minutes and about a woman getting revenge on her abusive boyfriend. It’s fun.”

Segal will also be directing two other films during the summer.

“I have two more in pre-production, both of which I’m directing, though only one of them is from my own screenplay. The one I wrote is called ‘Luna’ — for now, at least — and will star Erin and Matt again, as well as Alex Perez, who I’m excited to work with for the first time,” Segal said. “Without giving too much away, it’s about a girl with the worst luck in the world. The other one is written by my friend at Keene State, Robert Tarantelli, and is called ‘Fervor.’ It’s a surrealistic romance and will star Litzy and Ruben Centeno, of West Orange musical fame.”

To watch “Uninspired” and Segal’s other films, visit www.youtube.com/user/IceEagleProductions.