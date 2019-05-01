SOVCA presents Under Cover Music Fest on June 1

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Village Center Alliance plans to draw massive crowds downtown for its groovy summer kickoff event, Under Cover Music Fest, which features six cover bands and a bustling beer garden — plus, no cover charge. On Saturday, June 1, from 4 to 10 p.m. — with a rain date of Sunday, June 2, from 3 to 9 p.m. — SOVCA will present the second Under Cover Music Fest, a free event for all ages in the heart of South Orange on Sloan Street.

During Under Cover Music Fest, world-class musicians from the area will be performing covers of the most popular hits from a collection of famous artists: Aretha Franklin by Mark Murphy’s Music Student Band: Dithmi & The Franklins, Prince by Ricky Persaud Jr. & Crossroads, The Meters by Nation Beat, Bill Withers by the Curtis Winchester Band, the Dave Matthews Band by Mark Murphy and Friends and Radiohead by Charlie Pollock and Friends. The festival aims to bring people together through their common love of music and community, while dancing in the streets of downtown South Orange.

“The Under Cover Music Fest is an exciting opportunity to bring residents and visitors downtown to experience the village center and to showcase the musical talents in our community. Furthermore, the money raised through sponsors is being reinvested back into the community through beautification and other neighborhood enhancements,” SOVCA Chairman Steven Pedigo said. “It’s also a terrific kickoff event for the summer.”

New this year is a large beer garden with a cash bar, hosted by The Fox & Falcon, which will serve beer from four regional top breweries, wine, cider and a “Flood’s Hill” specialty cocktail. The beer garden will be located on Sloan Street at the crosswalk in front of Starbucks; youth are permitted to enter and provisions will be in place to ensure there is no under-age drinking. Children’s activities will be provided by General Store Cooperative, which will also be selling music-centric wares from local independent stores, markers and artist.

Residents are allowed to bring their own food, blankets and low-profile folding chairs — no higher than 9 inches off the ground — to “camp out” and listen to their favorite songs.