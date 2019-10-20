Ember Ensemble celebrates 25th anniversary in S. Orange

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Ember Ensemble of Schola Cantorum on Hudson, founded in 1995 by Artistic Director Deborah Simpkin King, will launch its 25th anniversary season with a concert titled “Civil Discourse” at two performances, one on Saturday, Nov. 9, in New York City and the other on Sunday, Nov. 10, in South Orange.

Ember annually selects a socially relevant topic around which to construct a full season of concert programming. Of great concern currently — and, hence, the focus of Ember’s 2019-2020 season — is a perceived undercurrent of anger, even active confrontation, in today’s society, seemingly avoidable if informed listening were to be employed. Is a return to civility, even in the context of disagreement, a viable alternative?

“I chose listening as the theme and title of our anniversary season because we believe it is at the heart of what is lacking and sorely needed in our world today,” King said. “Throughout the season, Ember will explore listening on multiple levels: listening to each other with civility; listening wisely to our own internal voices; listening for the discernment of truth in confusing times; listening respectfully to those on the fringes of society; listening to the earth and to the universe.”

The South Orange concert will take place Sunday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 217 Prospect St. To purchase tickets, visit www.EmberEnsemble.org or call 888-407-6002, ext. 5.