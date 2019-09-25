WOHS alumna to go on national tour with ‘The Color Purple’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Class of 2017 alumna Gabriella Rodriguez is heading out on a national tour of “The Color Purple” beginning in October and running through May 2020. Rodriguez will be part of the ensemble, play the role of Squeak and understudy the role of Nettie.

Rodriguez is a talented performer and singer who starred in musicals at Liberty Middle School and West Orange High School, most notably as Ariel in “The Little Mermaid.”

To find out more about “The Color Purple” and to purchase tickets, visit https://colorpurple.com.