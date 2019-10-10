Craft beer tasting returns to Springfield Avenue

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Sip suds under the stars with friends while supporting public art at the Springfield Avenue Maplewood Craft Beer Tasting. In its third year, the event will feature numerous craft beers, ciders, local restaurants and music. It will take place on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 7 to 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Wine Barrel Maplewood, 1886 Springfield Ave.

During this year’s event, attendees will be able to sample many craft beers and ciders, including featured selections from some of the Garden State’s favorite breweries, such as SOMA Brewing Co., Four City Brewing Company, Brix City Brewing, Wet Ticket Brewing, Cape May Brewing Company and Icarus Brewing. Tasty foods such as cheeses, sweets and savory fare will be available for purchase from Springfield Avenue establishments. DJ Jen Jones will provide music.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Springfield Avenue Partnership Public Art Initiative, which is working to bring art and visual interest to SAM. Artist Vitaly Umansky is currently installing the fourth mural of this initiative at Maplewood Fire Station Two, located at 249 Boyden Ave. In the coming months, a fifth mural will be installed at the Hilton Branch of the Maplewood Library on Springfield Avenue.

To purchase event tickets online, visit www.springfieldavenue.com/craft-beer-tasting. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend, and valid identification will be required to enter. To learn more about the Springfield Avenue Public Art Initiative, visit www.springfieldavenue.com/public-art.