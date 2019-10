WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Society of Music Arts will present a free orchestral concert, “Three Centuries of Great Music,” on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 3 p.m. at the JCC MetroWest, 760 Northfield Ave. in West Orange. Conducted by West Orange resident Stephen Culbertson, this concert features renowned cellist Jameson Platte of Belleville.

For more information, send an email to orchestrasoma@gmail.com or visit www.somaorchestra.org.