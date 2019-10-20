South Orange Symphony’s free fall concert

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange Symphony will perform its free fall concert on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 3 p.m. at South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Road.

Join South Orange’s resident community orchestra to hear the music of the spooky and the sublime. Columbia High School’s Symphonic Choir joins the orchestra for Haydn’s oratorio “The Creation.” Also on the program: Wagner’s “Flying Dutchman Overture” and Rachmaninoff’s “Isle of the Dead.”

For more information, send an email to southorangesym@aol.com or visit www.southorangesymphony.com.