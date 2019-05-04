WOAC presents Carlos Mateu’s ‘Pop Geometric’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Arts Council will present Carlos Mateu’s “Pop Geometric” from May 4 to June 1, at the West Orange Arts Center, 551 Valley Road. The opening reception will be Saturday, May 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. with musical guest Enrique Zaldivar and High Light.

“Pop Geometric” fuses elements of cubism with realism, surrealism and mysticism to reflect the Afro-Cuban life and religions, memories of Cuba, and life in the United States. Mateu’s paintings fuse elements of cubism with realism, using straight lines and perspective to create a geometric and three-dimensional effect, while subtly deforming the images. Intense colors of acrylic are applied in layers like silkscreen, creating clean and precise divisions between tones, textured further with oil pastel.

Mateu was born in 1970 in Havana, Cuba, and has resided in the United States since 1997. He studied at the Fernando Aguado y Rico Technological Institute, and completed his formal art education at the renowned San Alejandro National Academy of Fine Arts. He works as a teaching artist and Cuban dance instructor for various institutions in New York City, including the Brooklyn Museum and the Museum of Art & Design.

Gallery hours are Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 2 to 4 p.m. and by appointment.