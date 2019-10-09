Vanguard to hold annual gala at Montclair Art Museum

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Vanguard Theater Company will hold its annual gala, “A Night Under the Stars,” on Saturday, Nov. 9, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Montclair Art Museum. At the event, Vanguard will honor Covenant House NJ, Doreen Oliver, Khalil Gibran Muhammad and The Actor’s Fund. Honorees and guests will celebrate creativity and community and Vanguard’s mission of D.R.E.A.M. — diversity, reciprocity, education, awareness and mentorship.

In addition to enjoying plentiful appetizers, drinks and dinner, gala attendees will be invited to “fund the dream” as Vanguard prepares to move into a permanent home in downtown Montclair.

To purchase tickets to the gala, visit https://vanguardtheatercompany.ejoinme.org/vtc.