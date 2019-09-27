Rock your socks off while helping others

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood’s Department of Community Services will kick off #Socktober sock drives with a “Rock Your Socks Off” free family dance party this Saturday, Sept. 28, from noon to 3 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Admissions is a recommended donation of a pair of new socks.

“Rock Your Socks Off is a fun and positive way to raise awareness of the need for socks as winter approaches within the local community,” Maplewood Community Services Director Melissa Mancuso said.

Socks will be collected at the dance and at various drop-off locations through Oct. 26 on behalf of Feed SOMany, MEND NJ and Maplewood Rotary Club. All new socks and donated funds for socks raised will be distributed to local food pantries and shelters for those in need.

According to #Socktober and happysocktober.com, “Each night in the United States, an estimated 600,000 people live on the streets. This October, we want two million people to show that even a small act of love, such as donating a pair of socks, can make a big difference in the lives of our neighbors who are homeless.”

Register for Rock Your Socks Off at https://maplewood.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=1174&fbclid=IwAR2T76JwsJ6dk-x5B-lQC4vmj5qB_rZlzdNem6-sqiLfdyXKaJfaf3wcEoA.

#Socktober sock drop locations through Oct. 26 in Maplewood are: Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St.; 1978 Maplewood Art Center, 1978 Springfield Ave.; 131 Oakland Road; BCB Bank, 156 Maplewood Ave.; Caldwell Banker, 145 Maplewood Ave.; CKO Kickboxing, 1933 Springfield Ave.; Lexann Pharmacy, 1885 Springfield Ave.; South Mountain YMCA, 13 Jefferson Ave.; and Woolley Home Solutions, 12 Burnett Ave. Locations in South Orange are: BCB Bank, 200 Valley St., and Jordan Baris Inc. Realtors, 203 Irvington Ave.