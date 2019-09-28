Second Maplewood Oktoberfest comes to town

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The SOMA Brewing Company, in partnership with the Maplewood Office of Cultural Affairs and Pollock Properties Group of Keller Williams, will host its second Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon to 8 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood.

The family-friendly event will include plenty of activities and entertainment such as live music, craft beer provided by SOMA Brewing, arts and crafts for children, and more. While entrance to the celebration is free, food and alcohol is available for purchase. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative in conjunction with The Achieve Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving music resources and expanding access to music education for all students in the South Orange-Maplewood School District.

For more information, visit OktoberfestAtTheWoodland.com.