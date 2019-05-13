Star-studded Broadway cabaret to benefit homeless families

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — A star-studded lineup of Broadway actors and singers extraordinaire, including two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin, will lend their talents to raise funds for Interfaith Hospitality Network for the Homeless of Essex County, a Montclair-based family shelter and housing assistance program.

The cabaret and comedy event, “When I Think of Home,” will be Monday, May 20, at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by live performances at 8 p.m. A live auction of tickets to current Broadway shows with a backstage tour include: “The Prom,” “Wicked” and “The Lion King.”

“When I Think of Home” is the brainchild of longtime Maplewood resident and veteran Broadway star Robert DuSold, and is co-chaired by IHN board President Chris Murphy, a South Orange resident.

To purchase tickets to the event, visit https://ihnonbroadway.eventbrite.com. Tickets include drinks and appetizers and are fully tax deductible.