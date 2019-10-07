SHU students attend nation’s largest radio convention

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Nine staff members from WSOU 89.5 FM, the student-run radio station of Seton Hall University, recently attended the National Association of Broadcasters Radio Show in Dallas, Texas. WSOU station manager Wilnir Louis was one of only two college students selected to speak as a panelist during the three-day convention.

A record 10 Seton Hall students were selected this year as NAB Student Scholars, with nine of them able to make the trip to Dallas. In 2018, six Seton Hall students were designated as student scholars.

All student scholars received a scholarship to attend the NAB Radio Show, which took place Sept. 24 to 26. In Texas, the students participated in special educational programming and networking events designed specifically for college students. The students also took advantage of the conference’s professional management, programming, sales/marketing, content creation and research sessions.

“My experience at the Radio Show exceeded my expectations,” station program Director Alexis Juarez said. “One of the things that drew me to Seton Hall and WSOU were the opportunities for professional development that the school and station provide. The information I learned from attending sessions like ‘Growing Air Talent’ and ‘The Secret to Longer TSL’ will definitely help me be better at my job as a student manager and be more prepared for my career.”

Louis noted that his experience as a panelist for the “Generation Z Onstage – Born and Raised in a Digital World” session was one of the highlights of the conference for him.

“Few college students get the opportunity to share their opinions and insights before hundreds of radio professionals, including the industry’s top leaders,” Louis said. “I am honored that the NAB chose me as one of the individuals to represent Gen Z, a demographic cohort that is 77 million strong and will be shaping media culture throughout the 21st century. What was terrific is that the conversation about Gen Z and how radio can connect with younger listeners continued throughout the convention.”

“My experiences at WSOU have inspired me to pursue a media career, so I was thrilled to be named an NAB Student Scholar,” WSOU sports Director Dalton Allison said. “Attending the radio show allowed me to connect with other students from across the country and with dozens of industry professionals, who I will continue to keep in touch with. I am grateful to the NAB, WSOU and Seton Hall for the support and encouragement they have given to me and other students who are passionate about careers in audio.”

For Seton Hall senior and WSOU staff representative Kaleigh Diamond, being an NAB Student Scholar afforded her the opportunity to meet one of her favorite radio personalities, Delilah.

“For as long as I can remember, my family has listened 106.7 FM, New York’s home for Delilah, so it was exciting to meet her in person in Dallas,” Diamond said. “To get some career advice and encouragement from one of radio’s best-known personalities was amazing.”

“It’s truly thrilling to have so many students selected as NAB Student Scholars this year,” station general manager Mark Maben said. “Their acceptance into this competitive program demonstrates the outstanding education and training they receive at WSOU and Seton Hall, as well as how passionate our students are about radio. It shows that there is a new generation ready to step in and keep radio strong for decades to come.”

The 10 Seton Hall students named as 2019 NAB Student Scholars are: Dalton Allison of Byram; Ronald Castaneda of East Newark; Kaleigh Diamond of Maywood; Jillian Fitzpatrick of Kearny; Talya Frey of Lyndhurst; Alexis Juarez of Hacienda Heights, Calif.; James Krause of Wantagh, N.Y.; Wilnir Louis of Linden; Christopher Russo of Haworth; and Sabrina Saroza of Rahway.

Photos Courtesy of Wilnir Louis, Jillian Fitzpatrick and the National Association of Broadcasters