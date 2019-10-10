WOHS to debut ‘William Shakespeare’s Long-Lost First Play’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Drama Department will present its fall play, “William Shakespeare’s Long-Lost First Play (Abridged)” from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2 in the high school auditorium, 51 Conforti Ave., beginning at 7 p.m.

Written by Reed Martin, the comedy opens with the discovery of an ancient manuscript in a Leicester, England, parking lot. It turns out to be the long-lost first play written by then-17-year-old William Shakespeare and contains many of his beloved characters and their famous speeches in a new storyline. Unfortunately, the play is 100 hours long and the plotlines are not well resolved.

Enter three friends, who discovered the manuscript and work to edit the 100-hour show into a respectable 90 minutes with the help of sworn fairy enemies Puck and Ariel. The effort proves to be difficult — and hilarious.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/35027 or at the door.