Political journalist to discuss ‘Trumpocracy’ at SOPAC

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The South Orange Performing Arts Center’s Independent Voices speaker series will continue Thursday, May 23, when the venue welcomes David Frum, a political commentator and frequent guest on CNN, MSNBC and the BBC. Frum will discuss his most recent book, “Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic.” Frum, who hails from Canada, has a unique perspective on the political landscape — he is a Republican who was a speechwriter and special assistant to President George W. Bush and also worked on Rudy Giuliani’s presidential campaign in 2007 and 2008.

“We live in a time of extraordinary division, and I want to talk about how this is not a unique American problem,” Frum said in an interview with the News-Record on May 8. “And there are things that can make it better.”

Frum is from what he called a “border family” — his mother and grandmother were American, although he grew up in Toronto. He moved to the United States to attend college at Yale University, where he also completed his master’s degree, then attended law school at Harvard University, and became an American citizen in 2007.

Frum began his career in journalism, working for several magazines in both Canada and the United States; he now works as a senior editor at The Atlantic. From 2001 to 2002, he worked as a speechwriter at the White House. Frum has written several books about the conservative movement, and “Trumpocracy” was released in October.

“We’ve seen the rise of authoritarian populations in Europe and the rise of anti-Semitism in Europe,” Frum said, referring to the topics he will discuss at SOPAC. “In the United Kingdom that has been astonishing. There are Trump-like figures in Italy, in Hungary and in Poland.”

To begin correcting some of the problems that have risen to prominence during the Trump administration, there must be change in the government’s processes and policies, according to Frum. One area where the country can improve would be in creating more health care options, he said.

“If more people feel like they have a stake in the government, they feel like they have something to protect,” he said.

Frum said “Trumpocracy” describes the inner workings of the Republican Party that led to Trump’s election, and what will have to happen in the future to avoid another similar candidate.

“I try to explain how someone like Trump exerts power and how to get people out of it,” Frum said. “Donald Trump is a different breed and the party will have to reckon with how we were vulnerable. That reckoning will come pretty badly and will probably lose some elections. But I remain a Republican and I hope to vote for one again.”

Frum said people in the United States often believe that government and politics center around them, which is not true based on the trends he’s seen in other countries, especially in Europe.

“There is a tendency of Americans to think it begins and ends in the U.S.,” Frum said. “But there are others in the world with similar events.”

