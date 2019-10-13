Tori Erstwhile & the Montys to appear at Maplewood Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — “It’s all storytelling,” says humor songwriter and novelist V.C. Chickering, a longtime Maplewood resident. Chickering will be at Maplewood Memorial Library, 51 Baker St., on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m. to talk about her lyrics and novel writing process, interwoven with charming, witty original songs performed by her band, Tori Erstwhile & The Montys.

Chickering’s latest novel, “Twisted Family Values,” is a funny, provocative and unpredictable four-generation tale of the secrets, forgiveness and desires of a dysfunctional American family. It is not necessary to have read the book to join in the fun, though having a sense of humor is strongly recommended. Copies of the book will be available for sale.

The Montys perform catchy, original, laugh-out-loud funny songs across multiple genres. The band comprises Chickering on lyrics, music and lead vocals; Dave Shields on keyboard, music and vocals; John Straus on percussion; and Greg Jones on upright bass. The songs, which are lyric heavy, often have adult themes and are not for children.