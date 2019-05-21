Thespian Society welcomes new members

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School students were inducted into the Thespian Society on May 13 amid the cheers and applause of their peers.

“One thing you always need to remember is that you are not alone,” drama adviser and teacher Wendy Mapes told seniors, adding, “a part of you will always live inside us.”

Seniors will receive cords to wear for graduation.

The outgoing board was recognized and the new board for 2019-2020 was welcomed. Outgoing board members are Erin Arnold, Kayleigh Arnold, Rachel Favetta, Ashley Morales, Alex Perez, Lindsey Reyes-Polano and Isabella Sande. Incoming board members are Favetta, Valentina Pappano, Perez, Jillian Russell, Sande, Veena Steaphan and Aidan Tarantino.

Thespian inductees for 2019 are: from the Class of 2019, Ameer Brooks, Tyler Brooks, Sarah Gold, Fabrice Henry, Aliyal Ramanand and Truman Segal; from the Class of 2020, Melanie Maciejak, Clare Cunningham, Ave Donaghy, Matthew Schwartz and Ruth Donagher; from the Class of 2021, Steaphan, Nyobi Boddie and Julie Ann Depina; and from the Class of 2022, Abigail Ansana, Grace Soroko, Hailey Miller, Alexa DeRonde, Amina Anekwe, Pappano and Maria Nalieth.

Following the induction, refreshments were provided, along with lots of hugs.

Photos Courtesy of WOSD