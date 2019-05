This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Benjamin Dreyer, managing editor and copy chief at Random House, discussed his first book in a packed room at Words Bookstore on May 20. His book, ‘Dreyer’s English: An Utterly Correct Guide to Clarity and Style,’ is a nonfiction guide to good writing, filled with amusing anecdotes and enthralling non sequiturs.

Photos by Yael Katzwer