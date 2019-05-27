Mountain Man to climb on down to SOPAC next week

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Eight years after its last release, the folk trio Mountain Man is back on the road for the northeast leg of its 2019 tour and will be stopping at the South Orange Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 30. The acoustic guitar and vocal group comprises Amelia Meath, Alexandra Sauser-Monnig and Molly Sarle, who met as students at Bennington College in Vermont. The trio released their debut album, “Made the Harbor,” in 2010. After spending some time apart, their second record, “Magic Ship,” which is named after Sarle’s cat, was released last year.

“I knew I would have some time off,” Meath said in an interview with the News-Record on May 17. Meath is also in another band, Sylvan Esso. “And I thought, why not do this again?”

The members of the band had moved away from one another after college and were unable to tour or write new music. Now that they all live near one another again, they’ve started making music together as adults.

“It was a college band and then we took a hiatus,” Meath said. “It’s different when you’re in a band at 19 or 20 and then when you’re 30. We’ve all grown up and I’ve definitely become a different writer.”

“Magic Ship” was recorded in two different weeklong periods, and Meath said she originally envisioned it as a record full of children’s music. While it isn’t exactly children’s music, giving herself restrictions changed the writing process, she said.

“It’s fun to give yourself limitations and see it fit together within that,” she said. “I think a good children’s record is also for adults. So the sound definitely fits, since it’s mostly guitar and a cappella. It’s a beautiful change from my other band.”

Returning to Mountain Man after a long break wasn’t too difficult, according to Meath.

“We used to live together and spent a lot of time together,” she said. “We’re all best friends so it was easy to come back to. We all come with our own ideas and then write our own part around each other.”

Tickets to Mountain Man’s show at SOPAC can be purchased at www.sopacnow.org/events/mountain-man/.