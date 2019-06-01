Strawberry Festival returns to Gregory School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The 81st annual Strawberry Festival is set for Saturday, June 8, from noon to 4 p.m. at Gregory Elementary School, 301 Gregory Ave. in West Orange.

The iconic event has drawn the community and entertained families for more than 80 years, generating community spirit and big smiles. There will be inflatable rides, games, crafts, face painting, food, fairy hair, tote bags and, of course, strawberries. A favorite part of the festival is the dunk tank — who is going down this year?

Admission is charged for children ages 4 and older, though free for adults and children younger than 4. The rain date is June 9.