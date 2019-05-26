CHS string students play with the American String Quartet

Photo Courtesy of James Manno
Columbia High School’s highest level string ensemble Virtuosi performs with American String Quartet members. Front row, from left, are Jasmine Quraishi, Henry Mecinski, Olive Fretts Howard, Imogen Pranger, Frida Rahmani, Allesandra Hill and Ella Opdenberg; and back row, from left, are Michaela Deutsch Dornfeld, Margaret Conrad Poor, Peter Winograd of the American String Quartet, Kayla Bobb, Wolfram Koessel of the American String Quartet and CHS String Program teacher Todd Van Beveren.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School String Orchestra Program hosted masterclasses with American String Quartet members Peter Winograd and Wolfram Koessel. Students from each of the high school’s string ensembles had the opportunity to receive coaching and musical words of wisdom from Winograd and Koessel, a violinist and cellist respectively.

Internationally recognized as one of the world’s finest quartets, the American String Quartet has spent decades honing the luxurious sound for which it is famous. The quartet will celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2019, and, in its years of touring, has performed in all 50 states and has appeared in the most important concert halls worldwide.

  

