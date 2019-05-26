JESPY hosts one-woman show from Rhonda Musak

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Not everyone’s brain thinks or processes things in the same way. Figuring out why can be a major part of the battle. Actress Rhonda S. Musak explores the journey in her one-woman show, “Rhonda Badonda: The Adventures of a Girl with a Pain in Her Brain.” JESPY House will hold a performance Sunday, June 2, at 2 p.m. at South Orange Middle School, 70 N. Ridgewood Road in South Orange.

The performance is a funny, autobiographical story of Musak’s experiences handling the learning disability that affected her life since childhood. In the piece that was written by the actress, she explores why she could never quite sort out information like everyone else. Her personal story gives audiences a peek inside her brain, shows how she struggled to work through everyday tasks, and how she now thinks and deals with disability.

After years of wondering why her brain worked differently, it turns out that Musak has a sensory and audio-processing disorder with which she was diagnosed in 2010. That explained everything and set her on a path of sharing her experiences with the world. Through her life story, the one-woman show entertains while educating people about the lives and brains of people with disabilities.

The show is sponsored by Judi House Fund. Tickets can be purchased at http://jespyhouse.isecuresites.com/product/events/Rhonda-Badonda.