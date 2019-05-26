BSO to conclude its 87th season at June 2 concert

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Music director Israel Herman will conduct the Bloomfield Symphony Orchestra in its final concert of the 2018-2019 season on Sunday, June 2, at 3 p.m. with a program that will include many excellent pieces of classical music. The concert will be held at Bloomfield High School, 160 Broad St. in Bloomfield. Tickets are available for purchase at the door or at www.bloomfieldsymphony.org.

The Bloomfield Symphony Orchestra is currently celebrating its 87th season — its 19th under the baton of music director and conductor, Israel “Buzz” Herman. The maestro has more than 50 years of conducting experience, is an active classical and Dixieland trumpeter, and is regularly heard on New Jersey’s only professional public radio station devoted exclusively to classical music, The Classical Network, broadcast out of Trenton on WWFM, 89.2 FM, and streamed live online at www.WWFM.org. He was the creator and host of their weekly radio broadcast, “On The Wind,” for more than seven years.