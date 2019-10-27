JCC MetroWest presents exhibits from female artists

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — JCC MetroWest will present an all-female slate of art exhibits this November and December, including works by 2019 Gaelen Juried Art Show winners Mozelle Forman and Lizzy Synalovski, as well as painter Jennifer Levine. An opening reception for all exhibits will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at JCC MetroWest, 760 Northfield Ave., West Orange. The reception and exhibits are free and open to the community.

“I’m always excited to exhibit work by women artists and support and encourage their achievements in the field,” said Lisa Suss, JCC MetroWest’s visual arts manager.

Forman’s pastels will be on display in the Gaelen Gallery East. Forman is an award-winning pastel artist based in Long Branch, where she paints the beauty of the world surrounding her. Her joy in creating art from vibrant sticks of pastel is enriched by her artwork’s ability to make the viewer “feel.” Forman’s “Artichauts et Amis” was awarded Best in Drawings/Pastel at the 2019 Gaelen Juried Art Show.

Synalovski’s mixed media works will also be on display in Gaelen Gallery East. Her pieces are pristine and evocative with subtle use of color. Nature is important to this young artist, a recent college graduate with a BFA in printmaking from the University of Hartford. She is active in the local Jewish community both professionally and personally. Her “Icelandic Sky” was awarded Best in Mixed Media at the 2019 Gaelen Juried Art Show.

Levine’s paintings will be exhibited in Leon & Toby Cooperman JCC, Ross Family Campus lower lobby. She is a self-taught/outsider artist whose current body of work is inspired by her own journey as a single mother raising a teenage daughter. Having discovered painting at the age of 40, she founded “The Peace Garden Song and Mural Project,” a mural arts residency program in New Jersey. To date, she has worked with more than 1,000 N.J. school children. She is currently a teaching artist with Morris Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.