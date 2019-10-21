West Orange holds fifth annual District Band Night

WEST ORANGE, NJ — More than 75 elementary and middle school students joined with the West Orange High School Marching Band on Oct. 11 for the fifth annual District Band Night, held under the lights at Suriano Stadium.

Musicians from West Orange elementary and middle schools were grouped according to their instruments with Marching Band members in the stands. Students and Marching Mountaineers entered the stadium together and played music throughout the game. The younger musicians had the experience of being in a marching band in a supportive atmosphere.

The Marching Band performed its popular program “Which Witch” during halftime.

In addition to Band Director Lew Kelly, music teachers Andrea Rommel, Joe Romano and Josh Zimmer were on hand to work with students and Mountaineers, as well as participate themselves.

“Connecting elementary and middle school students with high school students not only develops a sense of community, but family,” West Orange High School Principal Hayden Moore said. “High school students become mentors that inspire and encourage younger musicians to excel. That fifth-grade clarinet or trumpet player will someday soon be part of our award-winning wind ensemble or marching band, and we will be happy to welcome them as part of our family here at West Orange High School.”