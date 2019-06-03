Awards ceremony recognizes West Orange High School musicians

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School Music Awards Ceremony, held May 20, recognized outstanding students in the music program for the 2018-19 school year.

Graduating members of the Tri-M Music Honor Society received cords and accolades, while students from all grades received awards. The awards encompassed all areas of the music program, including choruses, choirs, step teams, orchestras and bands.

The evening began with the presentation of graduation cords to seniors by Tri-M officers Wolfgang Scheitinger, Aysar Abdegelil, Danielle Russell and Brett Zeligson. Stellar performances were sprinkled throughout the evening.