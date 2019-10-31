‘New World Water’ at the Walsh Gallery

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Walsh Gallery presents “New World Water,” a group exhibition that examines humanity’s relationship with water through the lens of contemporary art. The exhibition will be on view from Nov. 4 to Dec. 13, with an opening reception on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Seton Hall University, 400 South Orange Ave., South Orange.

The artists in the exhibition address themes such as climate change, water contamination, immigration, diaspora, plastic pollution, community water management, leisure and hygiene. Participating artists include Keren Anavy, Dotty Attie, Aileen Bassis, Adam Brent, Nancy Cohen, Nancy Crasco, Sally Gall, Tai Hwa Goh, Ellie Irons, Anne Percoco, Nyugen Smith, Allan Wexler and Woolpunk.

The exhibition will feature art and artifacts from the university’s collections as well as more than 30 pieces, including installations, photographs, works on paper and mixed media sculptures. A public art project, “Lawn (Re)disturbance Laboratory,” by artists Percoco and Irons, is currently on view in the campus garden and in front of the Arts and Sciences Hall and Caroline D. Schwartz College of Nursing Building.

The exhibition is curated by Samantha Becker, a graduate student in the Museum Professions program at the university. Becker’s goal in curating a show on this theme is to present a diverse, yet important, series of issues surrounding water — a resource often taken for granted.

“When a social issue is presented in our society, numbers on a television screen or in a newspaper do not evoke the same empathy as a personal connection to the issue,” Becker said. “This show will make the many issues surrounding this precious resource evident in an experiential manner.”

The Walsh Gallery is located on the first floor of the Walsh Library at Seton Hall University and is open 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. For more information, visit www.library.shu.edu/walshgallery.