Montclair Studio Players celebrates 50 years of pride

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Montclair Studio Players concludes its season mounting the original version of “The Boys in The Band.” Performances run Thursdays to Sundays, June 14 to 29, at 8 p.m., except on Sundays, when the show will be at 3 p.m. Studio is partnering with Garden State Equality to host a reception on Saturday, June 15, after the show with the actors, with partial proceeds supporting GSE’s ongoing outreach.

Directed by E. Dale Smith-Gallo of Montclair, “The Boys in The Band,” by Mart Crowley, did the unthinkable in 1968 New York City, presenting a brash, unapologetically gay story in pre-Stonewall America. And while the fear and self-loathing brought on by living a publicly closeted existence pervade this tale of nine men at a gin-soaked birthday party gone awry, so too do whips of defiance and a need to live truthfully — no matter the cost.

The cast features Michael Smith-Gallo of Montclair, Matthew Rofofsky of Fort Lee, Aaron Kellner of West Orange, Ken Budris of West Caldwell, Kenneth Laboy Vasquez of New York City, Josh Musgrave of Florham Park, Billy Barry of Montclair, Brandon Dennis of Whippany and John L’Ecuyer of New York City.

Tickets can be purchased online at studioplayhouse.org/tickets or by calling 973-744-9752. Studio Playhouse is located at 14 Alvin Place, off Valley Road near the Acme, in Upper Montclair.