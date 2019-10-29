Millburn Middle School student’s poem is in top 10 in national poetry contest

Connect on Linked in

MILLBURN, NJ — Alex Grossman, a sixth grader from Millburn Middle School, was recently honored in the Creative Communication Poetry Contest for his winning poem, “Maine’s Bright Lightning.”

Alex’s poem was selected from thousands of national submissions as one of the top 10 best poems in his grade level. His poem was submitted by his fifth-grade teacher, Sharon Jones of the Washington School.

Creative Communication sponsors the contest to offer a creative outlet that honors the country’s youth. Washington School Principal Peter Mercurio was thrilled to receive the news.

“Too often the efforts of young writers are unrecognized. We want to encourage and motivate our students to continue writing,” Mercurio said.

The top 10 students in each grade division receive a $25 award and a free book. Teachers earn free classroom supplies.

Below is Alex’s poem, “Maine’s Bright Lightning”:

The long drive up

The lap of soft waves

And rocks being pulled

into the welcoming current

The embracing sun of Maine

That tangles us in warmth

The bright fire punctuating the darkness

Of the summer home empty

Speaks to me

The foxes walking

across the long grassy landscapes

The stories the clouds tell

And fade into the night

The ponds that fill the land

The wet kayaks

The shell of crabs

Speak to me

The dense woods

The green sprouting leaves

And yellow flowers

My family’s love,

The Maine summer’s dinners

That make mouth sing

The porches

The view

The thousand stars spread over the night

Like butter spreading over warm toast

Speak to me

And my heart soars