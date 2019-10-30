16th annual SOMA Artists Studio Tour this weekend

SOUTH ORANGE / MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Come view the two towns’ dynamic art scene up close! Now in its 16th year, the annual Artist Studio Tour will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, and Sunday, Nov. 3. Artist studios and group venues are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and special exhibitions will be located throughout both towns.

This community-supported event provides tourgoers a rare opportunity to enter artists’ studio space and view finished pieces and works in progress, speak directly to artists, and start or grow an art collection of their own. More than 70 emerging, mid-career and established artists will be participating, and several group exhibitions will be on view in venues like the Skate House on Mead Street next to the duck pond in South Orange, and 1978 Maplewood Arts Center on Springfield Avenue.

Most artists on the tour are offering works for sale in a variety of price ranges for both the casual and serious collectors. As a special treat, two local art collectors are opening their homes to tourgoers. Pat Bell’s edgy collection, well known for its focus on the art of the now, will feature local artist Luis Alves Collage. Artist Judy Targan will show her own stylized landscapes in her studio, while her exquisite collection of contemporary American art will be on view in her South Orange home.

The Studio Tour is free, and there’s no need to register in advance. The event website at www.studiotoursoma.org lists all participating artists and their locations, so you can plan your tour. It also includes an interactive map that lets you filter by theme, medium, and other options. Paper maps will be available at participating venues.

The South Orange-Maplewood Artists Studio Tour was launched in 2003 by volunteers seeking to shine a light on the vibrant community of artists in our towns. Visiting artists in their studios is a wonderful way to learn about their creative process and at the same time inspire your own. This much-anticipated event is a mainstay of our community, an ideal opportunity for locals and out-of-town visitors to get to know friends, neighbors and working artists while also viewing and purchasing unique pieces of art.