Cross the ‘Bridges of Madison County’ at SOPAC

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — American Theater Group and Producing Artistic Director James Vagias will present the Tony Award-winning musical “The Bridges of Madison County” at the South Orange Performing Arts Center from June 20 through 30, with an audio-described performance Sunday, June 23, at 3 p.m. “The Bridges of Madison County” is a sweeping romance and tells the story of an Italian war bride’s passionate affair with a charismatic traveling photographer from National Geographic.

The production features Jennifer Ellis, Bryant Martin and Jared Bradshaw with Tait Ruppert, Deborah Tranelli, Alex Carr, Courtney Martin, Jodie Ann Evans, Brigitte Francis, Jackson Mattek and Andrew Winans completing the cast. “The Bridges of Madison County” is directed and choreographed by Merete Muenter with music direction by W. Brent Sawyer. Keith Levenson is the conductor and musical supervisor. Sawyer and Levenson have numerous Broadway credits and Levenson was the music conductor and supervisor for the First National Tour of “The Bridges of Madison County.”

SOPAC is located at 1 SOPAC Way in South Orange. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sopacnow.org/events/bridges/ or by calling the box office at 973-313-2787.