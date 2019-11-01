Godzilla stomps out the competition at Barktober

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Animal Welfare League raised $2,500, thanks to the town’s second Barktober Halloween Dog Parade, held at the West Orange Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 26. Trophies and medals were awarded to the best-costumed animals. The event was organized by residents and dog lovers Laura Lab, Stacey Reese, Beth Platner and Jessica Fiorilli, and fees from the 40 dogs entered in the contest and donations all went to the animal shelter.

Categories included “Best Pack,” “Most Creative,” “Most Fur-ocious,” “Best Couple” and “Top Dog,” and the winners were chosen by resident Sean McCauley and Edison Middle School sixth-graders Leo McCormick and Mikaela Flanagan.

The “Top Dog” award went to Rowdy and his human, Fred Zorn. Rowdy was dressed as Godzilla.

The WOAWL is a nonprofit organization that runs on volunteers, and Lab said it’s the first place a pet owner in West Orange would turn if their animal went missing. The more support WOAWL has, the more animals it can help.

In addition to the fundraising, Lab said in an interview with the West Orange Chronicle that the parade is exciting for pet owners to watch, whether they are participating or not.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” she said.

Photos by Amanda Valentovic