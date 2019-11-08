Millburn High’s Limelight Players to present ‘She Kills Monsters’

MILLBURN, NJ — The Millburn High School Limelight Players will present “She Kills Monsters” on Friday, Nov. 15, and Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the MHS Auditorium, 462 Millburn Ave. Tickets can be purchased at http://mhsnj.booktix.com.

“She Kills Monsters” tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly. When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge. This high-octane dramatic comedy is laden with aggressive fairies, nasty ogres and ’90s pop culture, and provides an empowering message for teens of all ages. In this show, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

The cast includes: Gabbie Stoller, Lauren Updyke, Charlie Baker, Rachel Solomon, Marilyn Gates, Jacob Pollack, Julia Gesner, Greg Licciardi, William Berezin, Lily Roth, Sofia Sanfillipo, Hannah Rubinstein, Justin Ali, Phil Kirschenbaum, Lauren Dordevic and Anthony DeAugustine.