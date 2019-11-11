‘Broadway Rocks Cancer’ to be Nov. 18 at SOPAC

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — More than 20 Broadway stars will take the stage for an inspiring evening of music at the South Orange Performing Arts Center on Monday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. for the Summit Medical Group Foundation “Broadway Rocks Cancer” concert.

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit SMGF programming that provides comfort, care and compassion to individuals and their families facing cancer. The evening will be hosted by Tommy Bracco, and will honor Linda Wacks and the Jeffrey Frank Wacks Memorial Fund, which helped establish SMGF’s “Music in the Park” program. The memorial fund was established in 1996 by Linda and Ed Wacks in honor of their son Jeffrey, an avid musician, who lost his battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma after an eight-year battle.

“The Broadway community is an incredible intersection of talent and passion,” said Joey Taranto from Broadway’s “Kinky Boots,” who will be performing at the event. “When those qualities are focused into any project, it is nothing short of brilliant, and that’s exactly what ‘Broadway Rocks Cancer’ will be. This is a night of electric performances by singers who understand the importance of taking care of our communities. We have all been affected by cancer in some way. I certainly have.”

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.smg-foundation.org/event/broadway-rocks-cancer/.