Words to host 3 back-to-back events with Maplewood authors

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Words Bookstore will host three back-to-back events featuring prominent Maplewood-based authors. On Wednesday, June 19, at 7:30 p.m., the store will host Taffy Brodesser-Akner for the launch of her debut novel, “Fleishman Is In Trouble.” The following evening, June 20, at 7:30 p.m., Jon Gertner will be discussing and signing “The Ice at the End of the World” and on Friday, June 21, at 8 p.m., V.C. Chickering will close out the week with a band performance and reading of her newest book, “Twisted Family Values.”

Brodesser-Akner is a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine and her recent profile of Gwyneth Paltrow became a viral sensation and won the Magazine Profile Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. She will be in conversation with Leigh Haber, books editor for Oprah Magazine.

Gertner is a contributing writer for The New York Times Magazine, where he writes on science, technology and innovation. His New York Times bestselling book “The Idea Factory” jumpstarted a national debate on regaining the spirit of progress in America. Gertner will be joined by New York Times science reporter John Schwartz.

Chickering has written for MTV, Comedy Central, Lifetime and Oxygen as well as numerous literary outlets including the Washington Post, Cosmopolitan and the News-Record. She will be performing with her band, Tori Erstwhile and the Montys, on the evening of her event.

All three events are free and open to the public with no advance registration or book purchase required to attend. The authors’ books are available for pre-order or purchase at the store, located at 179 Maplewood Ave. in the heart of downtown Maplewood.