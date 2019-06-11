State Teen Arts Festival recognizes CHS students

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Columbia High School art students were recognized at the New Jersey State Teen Arts Festival at Ocean County College on May 30, marking the third consecutive year in which CHS participated in the festival.

South Orange-Maplewood School District was the sole Essex County school district participating in the festival. Fifteen CHS visual art and photography students had work on display at the festival from May 29 to 31. These students were: Christopher Lopez, Desiree Hume, Elliot Dix, Freya Zaccerelli, Iman Zubieta, Jesser Pilato, Jordan Fastov, Laura Rafolo, Lucia Garritano, Miriam Sorkin, Naomi McMechen, Rowan Slater, Shakeelah Gilkes, Tayor Goodson and Josie Lally. In addition, Zubieta, Lally, Dix and Slater were selected to be part of the 2019-2020 NJ State Teen Arts Touring Exhibition.

District involvement in the annual New Jersey Teen Arts Festival was initiated and led by fine arts supervisor James Manno, who secured participation by coordinating efforts with festival directors and by providing student product entries via a digital adjudication process. Participating CHS teachers this year were: Jon Fisher, Karen Murphy, Nicole Thomas and Alexandra Cappucci.